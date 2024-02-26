7 people in the Cayman Islands are seriously injured by gunfire at a soccer game, police say
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say at least seven people have been shot at a crowded soccer match in the Cayman Islands and were hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say the shooting they believe could be gang-related occurred late Sunday in West Bay. It is located in the northwest point of Grand Cayman island. Authorities said four of the seven victims have been discharged from the hospital as of late Monday afternoon. Police said they believe the attack targeted two people. No one has been arrested. Police are requesting witnesses and anonymous tips.