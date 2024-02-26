A New York City medical school goes tuition-free thanks to a $1 billion gift

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine is set to go tuition-free after receiving a $1 billion donation from former professor Ruth Gottesman. Gottesman announced the gift to students and faculty at the school Monday. The news brought some in the audience to tears and others to their feet, cheering. Tuition at Einstein had been more than $59,000 per year. The 93-year-old Gottesman is the widow of Wall Street investor David Gottesman. Ruth Gottesman has been affiliated with the college for 55 years and is chairperson of its board of trustees.

