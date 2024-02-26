Hungary’s parliament set to ratify Sweden’s NATO accession in final step toward membership

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s parliament is set to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, likely bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays that have frustrated the alliance as it seeks to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Hungary’s government submitted the protocols for approving Sweden’s entrance to NATO in 2022, but the matter has stalled in parliament over opposition by governing party lawmakers. Unanimous support among all NATO members is required to admit new countries, and Hungary is the only one of the alliance’s 31 members that has not given its backing. But the vote on Monday is widely expected to approve Sweden’s membership in NATO, removing the final hurdle after it first applied to join the alliance in May 2022.

