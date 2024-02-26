Republicans say Georgia student’s killing shows Biden’s migration policies have failed
By JEFF AMY and SHARON JOHNSON
Associated Press
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Students at two Georgia colleges are grappling with the killing of a nursing student killed in a violent act that Republicans including former President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp blamed on the immigration policies of President Joe Biden. The killing of 22-year-old Laken Riley revived a theme of migrants committing violent crimes that is animating the 2024 elections as Trump seeks a return to the White House. Republicans are blaming Biden for migrant flows even as Democrats attack Republicans for sinking proposed legislation that could have toughened border enforcement. Hundreds of students and faculty members gathered Monday afternoon for a vigil for Riley at the University of Georgia campus.