Qatar’s emir to discuss Gaza and hostages with Macron during a state visit to France

PARIS (AP) — Qatar’s emir is beginning a state visit to France as his country plays a key role in ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is to meet with President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday at the Elysee presidential palace. The meeting comes as negotiators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar have been working to broker a cease-fire deal in which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds in exchange for Israel’s release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week halt in the fighting. It is the emir’s first state visit to France since his accession to the throne in 2013.

