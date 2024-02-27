Rocket fire reported off Yemen in Red Sea in a new suspected attack by Houthi rebels
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rocket has exploded off the side of a ship traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. It’s the latest suspected attack to be carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The attack Tuesday night comes as the Houthis continue a series of assaults at sea over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as the U.S. and its allies launch airstrikes trying to stop them. The Houthis have not yet claimed the attack off Hodeida, a port city they hold. They typically take several hours to claim their assaults.