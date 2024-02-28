Biden administration offering $85M in grants to help boost jobs in violence-plagued communities
By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to offer $85 million in funding to improve job opportunities for youth in communities affected by gun violence and crime. It’s part of an overall administration effort to address not just the immediate needs of a community following violence, but also to promote longer-term recovery. Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is expected to speak about the grants Wednesday. The Biden administration says the response to gun violence in a community should better resemble how the government acts after natural disasters.