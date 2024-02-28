Canada will reimpose some visa requirements on Mexicans, official says

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the matter says the Canadian government is reimposing some visa requirements on Mexican nationals visiting Canada. Quebec’s premier has been urging the federal government to slow the influx of refugees which he says has been straining resources. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government lifted the visa requirement for Mexican visitors in late 2016, removing a major irritant in relations between the two countries. Canadian Immigration Minister Mac Miller has said asylum claims from Mexico have shot up since Canada lifted the visa restriction in 2016.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.