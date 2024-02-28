Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match over alleged offensive gesture in Saudi league game
By JOHN DUERDEN
Associated Press
Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match for making an alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Arabia league game while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The suspension was announced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the match took place. Footage on social media appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. The incident occurred on Sunday after Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2. In the background were chants of “Messi.” Lionel Messi is Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival. While the incident was not captured by television cameras, criticism of the 39-year-old Portugal striker was swift. Al Nassr’s next match is Thursday.