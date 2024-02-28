Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match over alleged offensive gesture in Saudi league game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match for making an alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Arabia league game while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The suspension was announced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the match took place. Footage on social media appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. The incident occurred on Sunday after Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2. In the background were chants of “Messi.” Lionel Messi is Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival. While the incident was not captured by television cameras, criticism of the 39-year-old Portugal striker was swift. Al Nassr’s next match is Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.