Ex-coach in Canadian Football League alleges harassment by Argonauts QB Kelly, wrongful firing

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League says it is investigating allegations made by a former Toronto Argonauts strength and conditioning coach that they were wrongfully dismissed and quarterback Chad Kelly harassed them. The coach filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice last week alleging a pattern of harassment by Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language. The coach said the club did not act when told of Kelly’s behavior. The Argonauts said in a statement the club will cooperate with the CFL’s investigation.

