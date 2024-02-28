Michigan’s largest Arab American cities reject Biden over his handling of Israel-Hamas war

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Dearborn and two other Michigan cities with large Arab and Muslim populations turned against President Joe Biden in the state’s primary after Democratic leaders there warned for months that voters were angry about his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Biden won the state with more than 618,000 votes. But the results in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck highlight the challenge his campaign faces in a swing state that is key to winning reelection. More than 100,000 Michigan Democratic primary voters cast ballots for “uncommitted” in the race, enough to pick up two delegates. A similar push is expected next week in Minnesota, which has the largest Somali population in the country.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

