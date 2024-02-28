Missing teen with autism found in New Mexico, about 200 miles away from his Arizona home

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a missing teen with autism has been found in New Mexico — about 200 miles away from his home in southern Arizona. The 13-year-old turned up at a Walmart in Deming on Tuesday after going missing the night before from his family’s home in Tucson. In hopes of identifying the young man, authorities in New Mexico posted a picture on social media seeking the public’s help. New Mexico State Police say that within minutes, someone recognized the teen from an earlier post by the Tucson Police Department. They said Wednesday that the teen is now back home with his family. The family said they have no idea how he was able to get to Deming.

