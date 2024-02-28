Police in suburban Chicago are sued over a fatal shooting of a man in his home

CHICAGO (AP) — The sisters of a man fatally shot by suburban Chicago police in his home this month have filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and their department. The sisters of 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III filed the wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago against the Carol Stream Police Department and six officers. The suit seeks unspecified damages. Officers responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot Goodlow on Feb. 3 in his apartment in Carol Stream. Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were left Wednesday morning with Carol Stream police.

