Senegal dialogue panel proposes June elections after court rejects president’s 10 month delay

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A national dialogue panel in Senegal proposed holding elections in early June, the first proposed new date offered since the president attempted to push elections back to the end of the year. President Macky Sall who faces term limits at the end of his second terms, said in early February he was postponing an election for 10 months, just weeks before it was set to take place on Feb. 25. But Senegal’s highest election authority, the Constitutional Council, rejected that move and ordered the government to set a new election date as soon as possible. The delay of the vote has sparked deadly protests across the country.

