Soviet ex-premier Nikolai Ryzhkov, who vainly tried to prevent USSR’s economic meltdown, dies at 94

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet Prime Minister Nikolai Ryzhkov has died at age 94. Ryzhkov presided over botched efforts to shore up the crumbling national economy in the final years of the USSR. Ryzhkov worked during his six-year tenure to implement Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s liberal reforms that lifted rigid centralized controls and encouraged private initiative. But it failed to adapt to the quickly changing economic and political environment and set the stage for the 1991 Soviet collapse. Ryzhkov’s death was announced Wednesday by the speaker of the upper house of Russian parliament where he served until October.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.