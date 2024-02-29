Georgia Republicans say religious liberty needs protection, but Democrats warn of discrimination

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are voting to protect religious rights from state and local governments. But Democrats warn the measure opens the door for people and groups to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in the name of religion. The Senate voted 33-19 on Thursday for a state-level Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The bill says a government must show a compelling interest to force someone to go against their sincerely held religious beliefs. Republican Sen. Ed Setzler of Acworth says the measure is needed because a 1993 federal law doesn’t protect against attacks on religion by state and local governments. Opponents say people and private groups will abuse the law. They note that Georgia has no statewide anti-discrimination law to balance the measure.

