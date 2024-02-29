Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House is locked down for an undisclosed security threat. An aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones told reporters with officers on the ground floor of the building to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police later escorted reporters out of the building. An Associated Press reporter saw an officer hurrying up a staircase with his gun drawn. State employees were also evacuating the building. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun the response was provoked by an anonymous threat. He told the newspaper there weren’t immediate reports of injuries.

