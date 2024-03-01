CVS and Walgreens plan to start dispensing abortion pill mifepristone soon
By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
Drugstore chains CVS Health and Walgreens plan to start dispensing the abortion pill mifepristone in a few states. A CVS Health spokesperson says the company will start filling prescriptions for the medication in Rhode Island and neighboring Massachusetts “in the weeks ahead.” Walgreens will begin dispensing the medication within a week. The chain will start with some locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California and Illinois. The announcements come more than a year after federal officials finalized a rule that broadened availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.