CVS and Walgreens plan to start dispensing abortion pill mifepristone soon

Drugstore chains CVS Health and Walgreens plan to start dispensing the abortion pill mifepristone in a few states. A CVS Health spokesperson says the company will start filling prescriptions for the medication in Rhode Island and neighboring Massachusetts “in the weeks ahead.” Walgreens will begin dispensing the medication within a week. The chain will start with some locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California and Illinois. The announcements come more than a year after federal officials finalized a rule that broadened availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.

