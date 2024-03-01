DeSantis vetoes social media ban for kids under 16. Florida lawmakers offer new option

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed what would have been one of the most far-reaching social media bans for minors. After Friday’s veto, lawmakers proposed new language that seeks to keep children under 14 off of addictive platforms. The original bill would have banned social media for children under 16 regardless of parental consent. The new version will allow 14- and 15-year-olds create accounts with their parents’ approval. Lawmakers were expecting the veto and worked with DeSantis on the compromise. The issue is House Speaker Paul Renner’s top priority. He expressed optimism after the veto and said the new proposal is an improvement to the original bill.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.