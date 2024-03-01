Family and advocates want solution to legal loophole after the death of Audrii Cunningham

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Family members and victim advocates are mourning the death of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston. But as more details come to light, questions remain about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history involving violence. Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in the slaying. Now, family and victim advocates are calling for lawmakers to close that legal loophole that allowed McDougal to remain off the sex offender registry despite a previous conviction involving a minor and question what they see as a dysfunctional criminal justice system that failed to keep Audri safe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.