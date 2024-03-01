Former MIT researcher pleads guilty to 2021 killing of Yale grad student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has pleaded guilty to the 2021 killing of a Yale graduate student found shot outside his car in Connecticut. Qinxuan Pan faces 35 years in prison following his guilty plea Thursday in a New Haven, Connecticut, court. The 32-year-old will be sentenced April 25. Prosecutors say that on the morning of Feb. 6, 2021, Pan shot Kevin Jiang multiple times on a street in New Haven, which is home to Yale. He fled, eluding authorities for three months before being apprehended in Alabama. Thursday’s statement from prosecutors didn’t mention a motive and Pan’s lawyer didn’t immediately comment Friday.

