Prince Harry gets OK to use key evidence in phone hacking case against Daily Mail publisher

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has scored a tactical victory in his battles with British tabloids. Government ministers on Friday said he could use confidential documents that show payments by the publisher of the Daily Mail to private investigators who allegedly snooped on him and several celebrities. The Duke of Sussex, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and others claim that Associated Newspapers Ltd. hacked their phones or used other unlawful means, such as bugging and other electronic surveillance to spy on them. The publisher, which denies the allegations, refused to turn over the documents and opposed the government’s release of them. The use of the documents will give the claimants evidence in court supporting their claims.

