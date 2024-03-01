U of Florida axes diversity and inclusion office under GOP-led law aimed at ridding similar programs

The University of Florida is eliminating its chief diversity officer position, scrapping the program’s staff jobs and halting any contracts involving the subject because of a new law passed last year that was pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The university said in a memo released Friday that staff whose jobs were eliminated will get 12 weeks of pay and are encouraged to apply for other positions in the state’s flagship university by April 19. The memo did not say how many people lost jobs. In addition, $5 million that had been earmarked for the DEI program will be diverted into a faculty recruitment fund.

