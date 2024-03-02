South African soldier kills a colleague and himself in eastern Congo

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African soldier deployed in Congo has shot dead a colleague and then turned the gun on himself. The South African National Defense Force, which oversees the country’s armed forces, said the soldier used his official service weapon. South Africa has soldiers in Congo as part of the Southern African Development Community’s mission to fight armed rebel groups in the east. It said it had convened a board of inquiry to work with the peacekeeping force in Congo to investigate the incident.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.