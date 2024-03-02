Trump escalates his immigration rhetoric with baseless claim about Biden trying to overthrow the US

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has further escalated his immigration rhetoric, baselessly accusing President Joe Biden of waging a “conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America” at the border as he campaigned ahead of next week’s Super Tuesday contests. Trump has a long history of trying to turn attack lines back on his rivals to attempt to diminish their impact. Immigration was the animating issue of his 2016 campaign and he has once again seized on the issue that the U.S. has experienced a record influx of migrants at the border.

By BILL BARROW and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

