US military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency humanitarian aid operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials say American military C-130 cargo planes have airdropped food and aid in pallets over Gaza. It comes two days after more than 100 Palestinians who had surged to pull goods off an aid convoy were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops. Officials says three planes from Air Forces Central dropped 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals into Gaza at 8:30 a.m. EST Saturday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity before a public announcement. The airdrop is expected to be the first of many announced by President Joe Biden on Friday. The aid will be coordinated with Jordan, which has also conducted airdrops to deliver food to Gaza.

