The Supreme Court could decide Monday whether Trump can be barred from the 2024 ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump could learn Monday whether the Supreme Court will let him appear on this year’s ballot as he tries to close in on the Republican presidential nomination. The justices are expected to decide at least one case Monday, with signs pointing to resolution of the case from Colorado that threatens to kick Trump off some state ballots because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Any opinions will post on the court’s website beginning just after 10 a.m. Eastern time Monday. Trump is challenging a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that said he is disqualified from being president again and ineligible for the state’s primary Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.