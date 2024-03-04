Deputies fatally shot a double-murder suspect who was holding a chrome shower head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina have released more information about the fatal police shooting of a double-murder suspect. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to get Gary Whitten to surrender in January after he beat his mother and girlfriend to death. This came months after Whitten’s family called 911 saying he wanted to be killed by police. Body camera video shows Whitten finally came out holding a chrome shower head that deputies thought was a gun, and eight officers fired at him. Whitten had been wearing an ankle bracelet and ordered not to go near his girlfriend’s home.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.