First over-the-counter birth control pill in US begins shipping to stores
By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in U.S. stores later this month. Manufacturer Perrigo said Monday that it has begun shipping the medication, called Opill, to major retailers and pharmacies. A one-month supply will cost about $20 and a three-month supply will cost around $50. The Food and Drug Administration last July said the once-a-day pill could be sold without a prescription. It will also be available online. The pill is a hormone-based contraceptive, similar to drugs used by millions of U.S. women for decades. Birth control pills are available without a prescription across much of South America, Asia and Africa.