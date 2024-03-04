Florida passes bill to compensate victims of decades-old reform school abuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Restitution for decades of abuse at two now-shuttered reform schools where boys were beaten, raped and killed is now in the hands of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday to set aside $20 million for victims. The bill creates a process for former inmates at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna and the Florida School for Boys at Okeechobee to make claims over physical, mental or sexual abuse between 1940 and 1975. It’s estimated that victims will receive about $50,000 each. Nearly 100 boys died between 1900 and 1973 at Dozier, where 55 unmarked graves were found on the school’s property.

