Kate Ashford: Can you afford health care in retirement?

New numbers from the Employee Benefit Research Institute suggest that some couples at age 65 may need as much as $413,000 in savings to cover health care costs in retirement. That’s an extreme case, representing two people with high prescription drug costs — but health issues in retirement can be unpredictable. Your costs will depend on your insurance choices, your health, your prescription drugs and your city. (Costs are higher in some places than others.) From maxing out an HSA to choosing the right Medicare coverage, here are some tactics to help you get a handle on health care expenses.

