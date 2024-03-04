Mikaela Shiffrin preparing to return from downhill crash at slalom race in Sweden this weekend
By The Associated Press
Mikaela Shiffrin’s return from her downhill crash is still on schedule for this weekend in Sweden but the American standout might only enter one of the two World Cup races. Shiffrin’s team says “Mikaela is improving in slalom and feels that the slalom race is still realistic but the GS is in question.” The weekend’s action starts with a giant slalom on Saturday and is followed by a slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin has been out since she sprained the MCL and tibiofibular ligament in her left knee when she crashed in a downhill in Cortina in January.