Rajah Caruth makes leap from computer racer to NASCAR national series winner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rajah Caruth was like any other 4-year-old boy the first time he watched the movies “Cars” and vowed to become his own version of Lightning McQueen. He was, his family insists, obsessed with becoming a racecar driver. Born in Atlanta and raised in Washington, D.C., racing cars wasn’t really within his reach. After a lot of work, Caruth earned his first career NASCAR national series victory with a win last week in the Truck Series Race at Las Vegas. Caruth joined Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace as the only Black drivers to win at NASCAR’s national level.

