What’s next for South Korean doctors who face license suspensions because of walkouts
By JIWON SONG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government is pressing ahead with its vow to suspend the licenses of thousands of junior doctors who ignore its repeated demands to end their collective walkouts. Nearly 9,000 out of the country’s medical interns and residents have been refusing to work for about two weeks to protest a government plan to increase South Korea’s medical school admission quota by about two thirds.