2 National Guard soldiers, 1 Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash are identified

LA GRULLA, Texas (AP) — A National Guard soldier from New York who was seriously injured in the crash of a helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border remained hospitalized while authorities released the names of the two National Guard soldiers from New York and a Border Patrol agent who were killed. Authorities said Sunday that the two soldiers with the New York National Guard who were killed in Friday’s crash near Rio Grande City were Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia. Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna was also killed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to the federal government’s border security mission.

