Fight between Disney and DeSantis appointees over district control gets a July court hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The court fight between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees over control of Walt Disney World’s government won’t be decided until at least this summer, provided the two sides don’t reach a settlement beforehand. A hearing over whether the state court case should move forward or be decided without the need for a full trial was set last week for July 25 in Orlando. Disney claims the Republican governor and his appointees took over the district in retaliation for the company opposing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The district provides government services to Disney World like planning and firefighting.

