Nominee to Maryland elections board questioned after predecessor resigned amid Capitol riot charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Republican nominee to the state elections board has appeared before a panel of state senators that will be deciding whether to forward her nomination for a confirmation vote. A senator asked Diane Butler Monday a variety of questions about her beliefs in elections security. Sen. Clarence Lam also questioned her about whether she once asked in a social media post about COVID-19 masking guidance if “Nazi armbands” were next _ a post she could not rule out as hers. Senators are weighing a replacement of a former Republican elections board official, who resigned earlier this year after being charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.