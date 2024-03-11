Top Polish leaders to visit White House, hoping to spur US to help Ukraine more
By VANESSA GERA and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Perss
WASHINGTON (AP) — Poland’s president and prime minister are due to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and with congressional leaders who they hope will spur Washington to invest more in Ukraine’s defense at a critical moment in the war in Europe. On the eve of his visit, President Andrzej Duda has called on other members of the NATO alliance to raise their spending on defense to 3% of their GDP as Russia puts its own economy on a war footing and pushes forward with its plans to conquer Ukraine. Poland already spends 4% of its own economic output on defense, double the current NATO target of 2%.