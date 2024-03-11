Ukraine’s first Oscar hailed for reminding ‘evil still lives’ as Russian drone attacks hit buildings

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine awoke to another day of war with Russia but also a bit of good news. A journalist had won the country’s first Oscar for a harrowing documentary on the first days of the war. The victory for Mstyslav Chernov’s “20 Days in Mariupol” by The Associated Press journalist of the early days of Russia’s invasion was bittersweet. An emotional Chernov says he’s probably the first director to wish he’d never made the film and that he’d exchange his statuette for Russia not attacking Ukraine. The award was applauded at home for its message that Chernov had amplified from one of the world’s biggest stages.

