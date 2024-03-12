Albania’s Supreme Court orders prosecutors to resume a probe of the 2011 killing of 4 protesters

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Supreme Court has ordered prosecutors to resume an investigation into the killing of a protester in an anti government rally in 2011. Four Socialist Party supporters were killed in January 2011 while they were protesting against alleged corruption and vote-rigging by then-Prime Minister Sali Berisha’s government. Two police officers were imprisoned for the death of three of them but no one was charged in the death of the fourth protester, Aleks Nika. The European Courts of Human Rights last year ruled that the Albanian judiciary should resume the case. The Supreme Court’s decision orders the Special Prosecutors’ Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime, which deals with top government officials and politicians, to take up the criminal case again.

