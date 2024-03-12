British military reports a suspected piracy attack off the coast of Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The British military says that several people have boarded and taken control of a vessel in a suspected pirate attack in the Indian Ocean nearly 700 miles (1,100 kilometers) east of Somalia’s coastal capital Mogadishu. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation says the vessel was boarded by several people from two craft, but gave few other details. The British maritime security company Ambrey says that 20 armed assailants hijacked the vessel while it was traveling from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates. Once-rampant piracy off the Somali coast diminished after a peak in 2011, but concerns about new attacks have grown in recent months.

