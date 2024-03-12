Vatican diplomats seek to defuse outrage over Pope Francis’ Ukraine ‘white flag’ comments

ROME (AP) — The Vatican secretary of state is trying to defuse outrage over Pope Francis’ latest diplomatic foray. Cardinal Pietro Parolin is insisting in media interviews that a primary condition for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine is an end to Russia’s aggression and that any peace must be a “just peace.” Parolin made the rounds with friendly Italian media the same day Kyiv summoned the Holy See ambassador to complain about Francis’ comments that Ukraine should have the “courage of the white flag” to negotiate an end to the war. Francis’ remarks to Swiss broadcaster RSI, recorded in early February but only aired on Saturday, elicited immediate criticism from Ukraine and its allies.

