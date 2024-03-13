At least 2 are dead and 24 missing after a fishing boat capsized off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia authorities say a fishing boat that was carrying 37 people capsized in rough seas off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least two people and leaving 24 others missing. The Dewi Jaya 2 was on its way from a port in Jakarta to Lombok Island near Bali carrying tons of fish when it was overwhelmed by high waves during stormy weather after midnight on Saturday, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. The vessel capsized in the Gulf of Bone about 52 nautical miles from Benteng, a port in the Selayar islands chain off South Sulawesi province, the statement said.

