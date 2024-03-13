Florida citrus capital was top destination for US movers last year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More people moved to a county rich with citrus groves located between two of Florida’s most populous metros than in any other county in the U.S. last year. That’s according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 29,300 people moved to Polk County, Florida, located between Tampa and Orlando, two metros, where housing has grown increasingly pricey. Almost all the growth in Polk County — 88% — was driven by domestic migration, or people moving from another part of the U.S. Only four other counties in metro Houston, metro Dallas, and Phoenix grew by more people, thanks to their higher numbers of births outnumbering deaths.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.