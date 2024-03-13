Georgia House speaker aims to persuade resistant Republicans in voucher push

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns is leaning into the push to pass a voucher plan funding private school tuition and home schooling, looking to change the minds of fellow Republican skeptics. Burns is urging passage of a voucher plan that’s been rolled together with a number of other initiatives. The full House could vote on the plan Thursday, after the House Education Committee approved the bill Wednesday on a party-line vote. But for the bill to pass, at least seven of the 89 representatives who voted against a similar plan last year need to change their mind. That would likely include some of the 16 House Republicans who shot down 2023’s proposal.

