NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announces retirement
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline is retiring after more than a decade in the position. Hainline’s retirement will be effective on May 31. He was named the NCAA’s first chief medical officer in 2013, forming and overseeing the NCAA Sport Science Institute that sought to provide college athletes with the best environment for safety, excellence and wellness. A former college tennis player, Hainline had served as chief medical officer of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and the United States Tennis Association.