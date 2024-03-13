North Carolina voter ID lawsuit heading for trial after judge declines to end challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal trial over North Carolina’s photo voter dentification law remains set for May. That is because a judge on Wednesday refused Wednesday to end efforts by civil rights groups that sued over the requirement on allegations that its provisions are marred by racial bias. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs denied a “summary judgment” motion filed in 2021 for the State Board of Elections, which is implementing the law. Photo ID was required starting with last fall’s municipal elections. Board attorneys sought a case victory without a trial. Biggs wrote disputes remained over the case’s facts or inferences from undisputed facts. Republican legislative leaders also are defending the mandate.

