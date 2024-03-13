Pennsylvania governor unveils plan to cut greenhouse gases, boost renewables in big energy producer
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MARC LEVY
Associated Press
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is unveiling a plan to fight climate change. Shapiro announced Wednesday that he’ll back legislation to make power plant owners in the state pay for their greenhouse gas emissions. The plan also would require utilities to buy more electricity from renewable sources. The legislation comes under pressure from activists for more action to fight climate change in the nation’s third-biggest energy-producing state. It would make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel-producing state to adopt a carbon-pricing program. But it’s likely to draw fierce opposition from business interests and faces long odds in a Legislature protective of the natural gas industry.