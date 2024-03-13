Q&A: Kristen Stewart, Rose Glass and Katy O’Brian on their ‘fun, sweaty, violent’ film
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rose Glass’ first film “Saint Maud,” was a chilling picture of faith and madness. Her second, “Love Lies Bleeding” is also kind of about madness but of different sorts — that of love, of power and of strength (the literal kind). She said she wanted to make something fun, sweaty and violent. Glass and her stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian spoke to The Associated Press in an expletive-filled and slightly R-rated conversation about the twist on the idea of “strong female characters,” their aversion to a certain overused shorthand and the fun of being in Glass’s world. “Love Lies Bleeding” expands in theaters this weekend.