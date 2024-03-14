A basketball coaching family, dealing with grief, aims at New York and Connecticut state titles

Linda Zullo would have loved Saturday. Jim Zullo, her husband, will coach in the New York state girls basketball semifinals. Sam Zullo, her son, will coach in the Connecticut state girls basketball final. They’ve spent years working for a day like this. So did Linda, the wife and mother who died two months ago. One of the last things she convinced her husband to do was to return to coaching, the family business in many ways. And as her family still mourns, the wins keep piling up.

